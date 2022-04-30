SOUTH BEND, I.N. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

No. 4 Syracuse lost to No. 16 Virginia, 18-14, in the second round of the ACC Women’s Lacrosse Tournament on Friday, April 29 in South Bend, Indiana.

Senior Meaghan Tyrrell recorded six points on four goals and two assists, while graduate student Emily Hawryschuk added three goals and two assists. Senior Megan Carney added three goals.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Syracuse (13-5) ended the first quarter on a 5-2 scoring run to take a 6-5 advantage at the end of the first 15 minutes. Five different players scored for the Orange in the opening quarter. The Cavaliers (9-8) came back in the second quarter, scoring three straight goals to take an 8-6 lead. The squads traded goals before Hawryschuk caused a turnover on a Virginia clear and then found the back of the net to bring the Orange within one, 9-8, at halftime.

The Orange scored three of the first four goals of the second half, including two by Tyrrell, to take an 11-10 lead. The Cavaliers responded with four straight goals to end the quarter with a 14-11 advantage.

Virginia opened the fourth quarter with a goal, before freshman Olivia Adamson recorded her second goal of the night to get the Orange withing three at 15-12. The Cavaliers pushed the lead back to four at 17-13 when Carney scored on the assist from Adamson with 2:43 remaining to cut the deficit to three, but Syracuse could get no closer.

OF NOTE

Hawryschuk moved into fourth place on Syracuse’s all-time points list with her performance. She now has 337 points in her career. Tyrrell also closed in on a milestone as she now has 99 points this season. With one more point, she will become just the third player in program history to record 100 points in a season two or more times in her career.

Senior Sarah Cooper recorded a career-high 10 draw controls, helping the Orange to a 23-13 advantage in the draw circle.

Syracuse will now await its seeding in the NCAA Tournament.