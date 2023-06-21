SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Workforce Run’s annual 5k company tradition returned to Syracuse Tuesday, where thousands of employees from over a hundred companies signed up to compete.

After the three mile race, results have been released including the winners of this year’s run and fastest times.

This year’s run saw a 30 percent increase from 2022 with a total of 2,554 employees from 110 companies who competed tonight in the Syracuse WorkForce Run, a team road race and post-race party at Onondaga Lake Park.

The Syracuse Workforce Run was filled with coworkers from many different companies who ran the 5k for a “night filled with excitement, team building and fun.”

The tradition has been going on since 1982 and all entrants celebrated this years race through a donation to Access CNY. This was the second race back on Onondaga Lake Parkway since the pandemic.

The 3.1-mile (5K) road race was open to all skill levels and took off at 6:45 p.m.

Winners of the 2023 Syracuse Workforce Run

Syracuse WorkForce Run men’s title: Andrew Dionne

Andrew Dionne, representing Liverpool Central School District, successfully defended his 2022 Syracuse WorkForce Run men’s title. Andrew’s winning time of 15:29 was 21 seconds faster than last year and 26 seconds ahead of runner-up Jared Burdick of Knowles Precision Devices.

Syracuse WorkForce Run women’s title: Stephanie Bitcon

Stephanie Bitcon, running for the Chittenango Central Schools, earned the women’s title with a time of 17:54. Stephanie bested second-place finisher Elizabeth Kessler (18:33) to earn her first Syracuse WorkForce Run title.

Largest companies in terms of participation

Syracuse University (173 entrants)

Raymour & Flanigan (127)

Syracuse Central School District (126)

Community Bank System (95)

Loretto (72)

AccessCNY (69)

JPMorgan Chase (59)

Saab (55)

Upstate Medical University (54).

“Nearly three-quarters of the 110 registered companies reserved hospitality space and enjoyed a unique outing on the eve of the first night of summer,” stated Syracuse Workforce Run.