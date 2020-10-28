Syracuse youth hockey coach in dire need of kidney donor

(WSYR-TV) — Every family has its milestones, but for the Babineaux family, kidney transplants have been added to that special list.

The latest family member in need is a husband, father of three and a Syracuse Blazers Hockey coach. He has the simple goal of wanting to watch his kids grow up.

Being home with his wife, Sarah, and three kids, Kielee, Peyton and Bryce, is his favorite place to be. He’s also at home on the ice, coaching youth hockey. He loves seeing kids light up after they master a drill.

But lately it’s becoming harder to do.

Courtesy of the Babineaux Family

Remy has a rare hereditary kidney disease called Mucin 1 Kidney Disease or M1KD. According to Wake Forest Baptist Health, most patients with M1KD need a kidney transplant or dialysis.

My body is filling up pretty quickly with poison. I don’t know if my graphs will take in time; I may have to start dialysis. Remy Babineaux

Dialysis carries a heavy toll and that is why a new kidney would be a better option. Diagnosed three years ago, the hockey coach is now in the fight of his life and in urgent need of a lifesaving assist.

“A transplant would be best for my situation, but obviously it comes with time and patience,” said Remy.

Remy’s kidney disease is a family affair. If a donor with Blood Type A- is found, it will be the eighth transplant in his family, his mom included.

I always laugh and tell people I should have been playing with matchbox cars when I was changing K2 baths at the dialysis unit with my mom. Remy Babineaux

As of September 2020, over 109,000 people are on the transplant waiting list, according to the HRSA. In 2019, 39,718 transplants were performed.

Now, the coronavirus pandemic is making it even harder for those who need kidney transplants, according to the American Kidney Fund.

Family and friends have turned to social media to get the word out and Remy is hoping his story will also spark a dialogue around the need for organ donors.

Despite his health challenges, Remy continues to give back to the game of hockey and to the kids.

My daughter’s team needed a coach… I couldn’t not let my kids have a team this year, so I stepped up, and they’re a great group of kids. Remy Babineaux

In a face-off with a rare kidney disease, Remy knows a lifesaving assist with likely come from a stranger with a good heart.

If you are interested in becoming a donor for Remy Babineaux, call URMC Live Kidney Donor Information at 585-275-7753. You can also click here to learn more about what to expect after donating.

Courtesy of the Babineaux Family

LATEST STORIES: