Taco Bell fan-fave nixed from menu — again — and fans are not pleased

(NEXSTAR) — Here, then gone again.

Taco Bell says the Quesalupa, which recently made its return in early March, will be leaving its menu once again, a spokesperson for the fast-food giant confirmed to Thrillist.

“Fans are encouraged to satisfy their Quesalupa craving before it leaves Taco Bell’s menu later this month,” the spokesperson said.

Since its March 10 return, the Quesalupa has boasted a new recipe with 50% more cheese inside its double-layered shell. The crunchy item is stuffed with a blend of melted pepper jack and mozzarella cheeses, along with fixings that include seasoned beef, lettuce, diced tomatoes and reduced-fat sour cream.

The return of the Quesalupa, which debuted in 2016, was for a limited time, but that romance apparently was oh too short for fans of the beloved quesadilla-chalupa hybrid.

Update: I went to @tacobell today after receiving this notification only to discover my beloved quesalupa is ALREADY GONE. I am #betrayed. 😫 — Katie Lady (@keshastwin) May 12, 2021

Can the CDC bring back the quesalupa to @tacobell or is that to far fetched — Lisa (@HighImLisa) May 14, 2021

In the meantime, Taco Bell has announced the return of the Naked Chicken Chalupa, another popular menu item. The chalupa, which debuted in 2017, is made with a crunchy fried chicken shell stuffed with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and avocado ranch sauce.

It is set to return to U.S. locations Thursday, while rewards members can order it through the chain’s mobile app as early as Wednesday.