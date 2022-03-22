GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Homeowners in the city who want to have their property tax assessments reviewed now have more time to do so. This week, Glens Falls City Assessor Susan McEnaney announced that property owners can now set appointments through the end of this week, March 25.

Property owners in Glens Falls can reach out to KLW Appraisal Group, the assessment group the city works with, by calling (518) 396-5200 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday-Friday. Representatives from KLW Group will be present in person at Glens Falls City Hall for meetings until March 24. After that, all scheduled meetings will be handled by phone or zoom.

Applicants can also send in photos and any other information related to their property directly to a representative for KLW, after scheduling an appointment with them. Appointments cannot be made directly through the city assessor’s office.

Property tax reassessments can change what property owners pay in taxes on those buildings. The City of Glens Falls explains on its tax assessment webpage that assessments will determine tax rates for the September 2022 school year.

After an assessment, the actual tax bill that property owners see can be different from the estimate given. Those alterations can depend on changing budgets; accounting for a building being in a special water, fire or sewer district; city-wide changes in market value assessments; and changes to how much the city pays in school and county tax levies.

The city’s assessing partner, KLW Appraisal Group is based out of Buffalo. The group serves municipalities around New York, as well as in parts of Pennsylvania.