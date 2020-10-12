Taylor Hall speaks after signing with Sabres

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Forward Taylor Hall just signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Buffalo Sabres.

We had a chance to hear from him on Monday afternoon. Watch the Zoom call with Hall in the video above.

