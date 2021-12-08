(WSYR-TV) — ‘The Basketball Tournament’ is returning to the home of the reigning champs, Boeheim’s Army.

TBT 2022 BEGINS NOW



🏀 64 teams

📍 8 regions (a surprise on the way!)

🎯 THE ELAM ENDING



Tickets: https://t.co/MPyvfRvbUF pic.twitter.com/yd86GFbTyy — TBT (@thetournament) December 8, 2021

Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena will be one of the TBT’s regional sites July 22-25. Three years ago, SRC Arena played host to the tourney with Boeheim’s Army failing to make it out of the region. Despite the lack of success on the court, the Syracuse fans easily filled the venue.

“Our entire community has been energized each summer by Boeheim’s Army and the TBT,” Hall of Fame Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. “On behalf of the Boeheim Foundation, we are thrilled to partner with the TBT on the regional in Syracuse.”

This is the third time SRC Arena has been selected as a regional site, but due to the coronavirus, the 2020 tournament move to a single-location bubble format.

KEIFER SYKES FOR $1 MILLION!!!!!!!!!!!!@BoeheimsArmy IS YOUR TBT 2021 CHAMPIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/tgAwO8tMpa — TBT (@thetournament) August 4, 2021

Last year, Boeheim’s Army won three games in Columbus, Ohio, before winning two games in Dayton, Ohio, en route to the 2021 ‘The Basketball Tournament’ Championship.

“Myself and the rest of Boeheim’s Army are extremely excited to be returning to Syracuse this summer,” said Boeheim’s Army general manager Kevin Belbey. “Syracuse fans have followed us no matter where we played, but to be able to play back at home and do it as the defending champions will make this summer all the more special. We’re excited for Cuse nation to see what we have in store for 2022.”

“As the reigning TBT champions, Boeheim’s Army earned the right to begin its title defense in its hometown,” said TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar. “We loved the atmosphere in SRC Arena back in

2019 and we’re looking forward to bringing it back there in partnership with the Boeheim Foundation next summer. Syracuse fans have supported TBT since 2015 and their passion for orange continually amazes us.”

The 2021 grand prize was $1 million winner-take-all. In year’s past, the monetary prize has been as high as $2 million.

Tickets for the event are already on sale.

Alongside Boeheim’s Army, seven other teams will compete in the Syracuse Regional, with all games being broadcast live across the ESPN networks. First-round games at SRC Arena will begin Friday, July 22. The remaining four teams will compete in the Regional Semifinals Saturday, July 23, and the Regional Championship will be played Monday, July 25.

Regional Host Cities

Omaha, Neb. – headlined by Omaha Blue Crew (Creighton alumni) – July 16-19

Albuquerque, N.M. – headlined by The Enchantment (New Mexico alumni) – July 18-21

Cincinnati, Ohio – headlined by Zip ‘Em Up (Xavier alumni) – July 18-21

Wichita, Kan. – headlined by AfterShocks (Wichita State alumni) – July 22-25

Syracuse, N.Y. – headlined by Boehiem’s Army (Syracuse alumni) – July 22-25

Charleston, W. Va. – headlined by Best Virginia (West Virginia alumni) and Herd That (Marshall alumni) – July 24-27

Dayton, Ohio – headlined by Red Scare (Dayton alumni) – July 24-27

Quarterfinals

Wichita – July 28

Dayton – July 29-30

Championship Weekend in Dayton