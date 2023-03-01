SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teaching assistant for the Syracuse City School District has resigned from his job after being accused of sexual abuse.

Andrew Thurmond has been charged with two misdemeanors: sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

The 41-year-old, who previously worked at Frazer Pre-K-8 School, was arrested on February 18, according to a criminal complaint obtained by NewsChannel 9.

Thurmond has been accused of inappropriately touching a child under the age of 14 around 8:00 a.m. on September 1, 2022.

According to Administrator for Communications for the Syracuse City School District, Mike Henesey, Thurmond is no longer employed by the district, resigning on February 15.

The school district would not say if the victim was a student.

Thurmond is due back in court on March 7, at 1:30 p.m.