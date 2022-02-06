BEIJING (NEXSTAR) — During the 2022 Winter Olympics the eyes of the world will be on Beijing, and with that attention comes pressure.

Six months ago at the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles came down with a case of the “twisties,” or “the sudden inability for a gymnast to make the requisite spins — or sometimes any spins — for a particular maneuver.” The four-time Olympic gold medalist was not immune to dealing with mental health issues.

“I don’t know that any particular incident with any particular athlete really influences or changes the way that we think about things,” explains Jessica Bartley, Director of Mental Health for the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee or USOPC. “Our sports psychologists have been managing mental health crises for decades at the Games.”

The USOPC has a plan in place for Beijing. That plan includes having licensed mental health providers accessible for Team USA during the Games.

“Those are going to be providers that are not assigned to any team,” says Bartley. “This is accessible to any athlete who is on Team USA, any staff member. We are really there to support the delegation for Team USA.”

According to Sean McCann, senior sport psychologist for the USOPC, the Tokyo games brought unique challenges that are expected to continue into Beijing.

“One of the things that we try to focus on with the athletes is keeping things as simple as possible,

McCann says. “Athletes get nervous before the games. ‘Will I be in good shape, will I have an injury?’ To me, of course, given what I do, I’m really happy that this current generation is so comfortable talking about stuff.”