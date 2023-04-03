SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The English pop-rock duo Tears for Fears will be performing at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Sunday, July 2 with special guest Cold War Kids. The performance is part of their “Tipping Point Tour Part II.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available for purchase online.

Known for their greatest hits such as “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” “Shout,” “Head Over Heels,” and “Woman in Chains,” the group formed in Bath, Somerset, England, in 1981 by Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith. Their most recent album, “The Tipping Point,” was released in 2022.