CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A local contract manufacturer and global technology supplier called Marquardt wants to help transform Central New York and the Mohawk Valley into the ‘Silicon Valley’ of drone technology by bringing more new drone manufacturing businesses and jobs to the area.

“Central New York has the potential to be the ‘Silicon Valley’ of drone technology. As these new drone start-ups look to build their businesses in our area, Marquardt’s goal is to help them launch products with a precise blueprint for success,” explained Chris Berry, Business Development Manager.

Marquardt sees the potential in the area and is expanding into the drone technology industry. They are now hiring locally for engineers, production associates, and business development positions and are a major supporter of GENIUS NY, which is a $3 million business accelerator competition in uncrewed systems, the Internet of things, robotics, and big data startups.

“We’re looking to hire people who are passionate, innovative, and want to be involved with shaping the future of drone technology and high-tech manufacturing in Central New York,” said Steve Maloney, Director of Human Resources at Marquardt.

Over the past five years, New York State has been investing to create the ‘Skydome’, which is a 50-mile Unmanned Autonomous Systems Corridor and Advanced Air Mobility Proving ground, between Syracuse and Griffiss International Airport in Rome. It is more commonly known as the “Drone Corridor”.

Marquardt’s facility will join other businesses and programs in the area including Northeast UAS Airspace Integration Research Alliance, Inc (NUAIR), which manages the airspace, Thew Associates PLLC in Marcy, and United Radio in Syracuse, and MVCC’s Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems AAS program in Rome.