Innovare hosts ‘Trusted A.I. At Scale’ event, $19M being awarded to Small Business

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Trusted AI at Scale, an Artificial Intelligence event presented by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and Innovare Advancement Center, will occur virtually July 26-28, 2021. The event is free and open to the public, and will bring together technology leaders from across government, academia, and industry to explore the challenges of developing AI systems that are safe, secure, robust, capable, and effective.

Trusted AI at Scale is comprised of two Air Force events: the U.S. Air Force Small Business Innovation Research/Small Business Technology Transfer (USAF SBIR/STTR) Pitch Day – an AFRL Enterprise-wide activity led by the AFRL Information Directorate (RI) in Rome – as well as the final installment of the Trusted AI Challenge Series.

The USAF SBIR/STTR Pitch Day model accelerates the Air Force’s acquisition timeline, contracting, and award process, allowing game-changing technologies to be developed and transitioned more quickly to our warfighters. During the Trusted AI at Scale event, nearly $19M will be awarded on the spot to selected small businesses, allowing them to begin their proposed AI research and development immediately.

The Trusted AI Challenge Series is a collaboration between AFRL, State University of New York (SUNY), Innovare Advancement Center, New York State Technology Enterprise Corporation (NYSTEC), Griffiss Institute, and National Security Innovation Network (NSIN). This challenge will award up to $925K to proposals that tackle trustworthiness in dynamic, autonomous AI systems. This is the third and final installment of the workshop series that began in Oct 2020.

“The Air Force recognizes the integral role small businesses and non-profit research institutions play in furthering our mission and forming partnerships,” said Denise Lee, SBIR/STTR Program Manager, AFWERX Liaison, and co-host of the event. “Trusted AI at Scale is one piece of the larger Air Force science and technology ecosystem and was designed to engage and unite the global AI community. I am delighted to be a part of programming that provides an avenue to work directly with the small businesses, stimulating high-tech innovation and driving impactful technology advancements at speed.”

“Trusted AI at Scale is the culmination of significant efforts among Innovare partners in academia, industry and government to enhance trustworthiness in dynamic, autonomous AI systems to the benefit of our national security and economic competitiveness,” says Heather Hage, President and CEO of the Griffiss Institute. “The Griffiss Institute is pleased to help deliver this program to empower universities and small businesses to advance the state of the art in trustworthy AI. We celebrate the Air Force Research Laboratory and State University of New York for their leadership in making it happen, we congratulate the awardees for their achievements, and we look forward to learning the outcomes of these projects.”

The three-day event will feature remarks from industry experts, including Dr. Eric Horvitz, Chief Scientific Officer of Microsoft, and Dr. Mark Maybury, Chief Technology Officer of Stanley Black & Decker; diverse panel discussions with live audience Q&A; and inspiring presentations by distinguished government briefers.

“The Trusted AI at Scale event is another step toward fostering a collaborative ecosystem locally, nationally, and internationally,” said Kevin Owens, NYSTEC President & CEO. “As an AFRL partner through our partnership intermediary agreement [PIA], we are excited and honored to be a part of this event, which will continue to accelerate deep tech innovation and the transfer of technology.”

Trusted AI at Scale is powered by NYSTEC, an AFRL Information Directorate Partnership Intermediary. To learn more about this event, visit https://www.innovare.org/trusted-ai-at-scale.

The full list of briefers for this event includes: