ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- There are a lot of video game titles being released in Spring 2022. Some like “God of War Ragnarök,” “Horizon: Forbidden West,” and “Elden Ring” have had gamers anxiously waiting years for their release.

With so many games coming out, it’s tough to decide which one to play next. Whether a casual player who games on the weekend or a dedicated player who spends hours a day gaming, ZiplyFiber has a quiz to help gamers decide what new game to play based on their personality.

ZiplyFiber used seven titles for its quiz covering games based around mythology like “God of War Ragnarök,” space travel “Starfield,” science fiction “Rainbow Six Extraction,” and games with a long fandom like the sequel to “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” “Hogwarts Legacy,” and “Sonic Frontiers.”

Games used for quiz

Starfield (Nov. 11) God of War Ragnarök (2022) Elden Ring (Feb. 25) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2- unofficial title (2022) Hogwarts Legacy (2022) Sonic Frontiers (2022) Rainbow Six Extraction (Jan. 20)

Wondering when your next favorite game is coming out? Check out Game Informers’ comprehensive list of all video game titles scheduled to be released in 2022. The list is broken down by month and includes games with no set release date. Take ZiplyFiber’s gaming quiz on its website.