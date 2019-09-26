Tedra Cobb releases statement on whistleBlower complaint

CANTON— “After today’s hearing, it is clear that we need a full investigation into the whistleblower complaint to understand the scope of the President’s and his Administration’s interactions with Ukraine,” said Cobb. “This is a constitutional crisis, and I applaud Republicans and Democrats who are taking their duty to the country seriously and making the Constitution and our national security their first priority. Unfortunately, Elise Stefanik is not one of them. Congresswoman Stefanik’s responsibility, especially as a member of the Intelligence Committee, is to the law and to her constituents. But, instead of carefully looking at the facts, Stefanik is raising money off of this crisis and within minutes of seeing the whistleblower’s report, began repeating White House-approved talking points. Congresswoman Stefanik is clearly more interested in advancing her own political career and protecting her party than in finding the truth.”

“This investigation should not prevent Congress from addressing the many other issues our country is facing: providing access to quality and affordable healthcare and reducing the cost of prescription drugs, rebuilding our infrastructure, protecting our environment, and safeguarding Social Security and Medicare.”