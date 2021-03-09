Teen and officers involved in deadly Jamesville shooting identified

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, investigators released the names of the teenager killed, and the law enforcement officers who fired their weapons in an incident in Jamesville, last Thursday.

The teen killed has been identified as Judson Albahm, 17, of DeWitt.

There were four officers involved from three different agencies. They are identified as:

New York State Police: Trooper Corey Fike – 7 years of service

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office: Sergeant Amy Bollinger – 20 years of service

Town of DeWitt Police Department: Investigator Lucas Byron – 11 years of service

Town of DeWitt Police Department: Investigator Matthew Menard – 5 years of service

Police were called Thursday to the area of Coye and Apulia roads in Jamesville after a mental health crisis team with St. Joseph’s called for help with what they’re describing as an “uncooperative male.”

The teen ran from the scene with what police say appeared to be a handgun. Police say when they approached Albahm, he raised the weapon and officers fired theirs, hitting and killing him.

A joint news release Monday from the New York State Police, Onondaga County Sheriff’s, and Town of Dewitt Police included a stock photo of the Glock air pistol police say Albahm pointed at police.

The news release said there would be no further comment from the police agencies while it is determined whether the case falls under the jurisdiction of Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick or New York Attorney General Letitia James.

An executive order issued several years ago empowered the state attorney general to investigate officer-involved shootings if the civilian wounded or killed may have been unarmed.

Albahm was a former student at Jamesville-Dewitt High School.