BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The teenager accused of driving a vehicle that crashed in Buffalo, killing four other teens, faces additional charges.

The crash happened early in the morning on October 24 where Route 33 meets Route 198. Six people were in the vehicle. Five of them, everyone except for the driver, were ejected through the sunroof, which encompassed the roof of the vehicle.

Four of those five were killed, including three who were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have released the names of those killed in the crash.

Marcus Webster, 19

Swazine Swindle, 17

Kevin Payne, 16

Ahjanae Harper, 14

Because of the alleged driver’s age, 16, his name has not been released. We do know he’s a Buffalo resident who was arraigned on the following charges:

four counts of second-degree manslaughter

first-degree assault

second-degree assault

criminal possession of stolen property

“I am not here to jam up a kid. However, this was a horrific incident. This incident resulted in the lives of four kids being taken,” District Attorney John Flynn said.

Although the teen was charged with manslaughter, first-degree assault is the highest charge in this case. The assault charges pertain to the surviving passenger, who was sitting in the front of the vehicle. Flynn says she has significant scarring and bruising, and has since been released from the hospital.

The car involved in this crash was a Kia Sportage, which Buffalo police say was stolen from Marine Drive in the city the night before. It’s possible that the teens were participating in something called the “Kia Challenge,” which challenges people to use cell phone chargers to break into Kia vehicles, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

In court Tuesday morning, Flynn says he argued for the teen defendant to be placed in custody, but instead, the judge continued his release under supervision. He has to wear an ankle monitor device.

The teen is scheduled to return to court for a pre-trial conference this Monday.