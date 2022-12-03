BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 16-year-old Buffalo male was sentenced Friday morning for killing another teen in a double shooting, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

In October 2022, the male, whose name has not been released, pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree. He faces 12 years to life in prison.

On Jan. 25, 2022, the male, in concert with co-defendant Vincent Manirakiza, unlawfully entered a home on Koons Avenue. Once inside the home, the male, then 15-years-old, intentionally shot two teenage victims with an illegal “ghost gun.”

A 17-year-old female victim died at the scene, her name has not been released. The second victim, a 19-year-old male, was transported to EMCM where he was treated for an injury to his arm.

Manirakiza, 20, was indicted on one count of murder in the second degree, under the theory of accomplice liability for his role in the homicide, and onw count of burglary in the first degree. He faces 25 years to life in prison and continued to be held without bail.