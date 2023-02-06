KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three teenagers were arrested Sunday afternoon after they allegedly shot up a house on Myers Road in Kingston. The shooting happened at about 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, according to a spokesperson for the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office.

After they allegedly shot the house, police said the teens drove off. Their car was spotted a half-hour later crossing the Mid-Hudson Bridge toward Poughkeepsie, the spokesperson said.

Officers pulled the car over and questioned the teens. All three were arrested, and the car was impounded.

Detectives later obtained a search warrant for the car and the clothing worn by one of the suspects. A search of the car turned up a .40 caliber handgun, according to police.

The trio was charged with felonies of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of a firearm, reckless endangerment, and conspiracy. The oldest of the bunch, a 17-year-old girl from Esopus, was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child, for allegedly participating in the shooting with her 14-and-16-year-old friends.

The 14-year-old boy was released to a parent. He was ordered to appear at Ulster County Probation on a later date for potential juvenile delinquency proceedings. Both the 16-and-17-year-old were arraigned as adolescent offenders in Ulster County Court and released to reappear on a later date.

Detectives were assisted in this case by the New York State Police and Ulster County District Attorney’s Office. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible.