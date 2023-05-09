ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 17-year-old is in the hospital after allegedly being stabbed by another teenager, according to Oneida City Police.

Shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Monday, May 8, Oneida City Police officers were dispatched to a dispute in the area of North Willow Street and Ridge Road.

On the way to the scene, officers found the 17-year-old teenager with injuries.

The teen, who is not being identified at this time, was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica by ambulance. The victim is in “stable but critical condition,” according to Oneida City Police.

The initial investigation indicates the dispute involved a group of 12 to 17-year-olds.

Witnesses of the alleged stabbing were interviewed and a 16-year-old suspect was quickly identified by officers.

Oneida City Police say the 16-year-old suspect is being interviewed by investigators and more information will be released at a later time.

Police believe this is an isolated incident. There is no threat to the public.