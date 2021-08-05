Teenager stabbed near Centerway Bridge in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Police Department is investigating the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy in the area of the Centerway Bridge near the YMCA.

According to Corning Police, officers were dispatched on Aug. 2 around 7:25 p.m. and located the boy with multiple stab wounds. The teen was taken to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre where he underwent emergency surgery. Police say the teen has since been released from the hospital.

Police say the stabbing was preceded by a physical altercation near the Centerway Bridge and that the parties involved are known to each other. The incident is being investigated by the District Attorney’s Office and Corning City Police.

Anybody that has information, video, or witnessed the stabbing is urged to call the Corning Police Department at 962-0340 ext #1500.