SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Janet Higgins knows what people like in a parade. She’s been part of the Syracuse Saint Patrick’s Parade since NewsChannel 9’s Nancy Duffy started the very first one, more than 40 years ago.

Working with Nancy, you couldn’t help but love it, you just couldn’t. Because she was so excited and it just spread to everyone.

In 17 years as Parade President, Janet has tried to follow Nancy’s game plan of inclusion, bringing the entire community together. But now, she thinks it’s time to hand off to a new generation of volunteers.

And she’s been preparing her successor, Vince Christian, for a few years. He previously led the Parade’s Saint Patrick’s Hunger Project. He says he hopes he’s learned a lot about Irish Diplomacy from Janet’s lead.

She went about it in a way that she never asked. People wanted to jump in and do things, to help the parade.

I think everyone has a responsibility to give back to their community, and I’ve done it for 17 years and I’m proud of the work that we’ve done. Janet Higgins

There’s another parade board meeting coming up where we’re starting to talk about theme and grand marshals and Gael and who we’re going to manage this, and who’s going to step up and take this responsibility and the next responsibility. Vince Christian, President of Syracuse St. Patrick’s parade committee

The good news is, Vince may have figured out just what makes parade weekend in March so endearing to Central New York.

You start on one end in winter and you end on the other end in spring, and it’s just, you’re ready to go. Vince Christian

And Vince will be ready to go when his first parade at the helm steps off at High Noon, March 16, 2024.