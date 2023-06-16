SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Off we go, into the wild blue summer.

Third graders at Roxboro Road Elementary School in Mattydale spun into their summer break with a bike-riding field trip out their front door.

Special Education teacher Amanda Dolbear was determined to give her students a day to remember.

I’m very passionate about outdoors and play and movement-based learning, and I saw something on TikTok about bike riding to school and it started there. Obviously, something like this doesn’t come together overnight. But you would be amazed at just how quickly this project came together.

We didn’t ask for money. We asked for help. And people came. They came and they came and they came. Amanda Dolbear, teacher

She started in April. She needed bikes. And neighbors filled her yard. She needed help cleaning and tuning them up. And people turned out. Friends she hadn’t seen in ages. Pros from local bike shops. Even Central New York’s champion of holiday bike giveaways, Jan Maloff.

She has a very interesting personality. Very spunky. And she really took right to it. So I trusted that I was dealing with a person that was gonna do right with the bikes. Jan Maloff

As great as it all looks, it’s not exactly what Mrs. Dolbear had planned.

A bike ride at Onondaga lake park fell victim to smoke from Canadian wildfires. But that proved a blessing. Bike day was reimagined for the school’s parking lot, and it became an even better event. And it didn’t end there.

We have 91 third graders and 48 of them don’t have a bike at home or have a bike that’s broken and has been broken a long time. Or have a bike that’s too small. And they’re going home with a bike today. Amanda Dolbear, teacher

In the end, 67 kids took home a bike. Students, their siblings, and even some passersby. And their teacher came away with a new passion.