Tennessee hands the Bills a 34-31 loss to snap four-game win streak

NASHVILLE, T.N. (WIVB) — The Tennessee Titans snapped the Bills’ four game winning streak with a 34-31 win, and unlike the 2020 meeting, this one came down to the wire.

Buffalo needed half a yard to get the first down on the three-yard line, but a slip by Josh Allen’s foot prevented him from lunging over the line for the game-ending turnover on downs.

“We felt good about our chances. We had a chance to win the game right there and we didn’t get it done,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. “At the end of the day, we didn’t get the job done. I didn’t get the job done.”

Knowing Derrick Henry was going to be a problem in this game, the Bills defense focused on shutting him down, and only allowed 8 rushing yards in the first quarter. A 76-yard touchdown in the second quarter would get Henry four-yards shy of the 100-yard mark at the break, which he would surpass early in the third. Henry would finish with 143 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bills led 3-0 at the end of the first, but the second quarter was where things really got interesting. Buffalo and Tennessee combined to score 34 points in the quarter. The Bills took the 20-17 advantage at the break.

With that, Buffalo broke an NFL record for the most games leading at the half with 15.

This back-and-forth game that saw seven lead changes ultimately came down to who could score last, and that would prove to be the Titans on a 13-yard touchdown courtesy of Henry. The Titans outscored the Bills 10-0 in the final quarter of play.

Without the miracle comeback victory for the Bills, Josh Allen finished 35 of 47 for 353 yards, an interception and three passing touchdowns, as well as nine carries for 26 yards.

“Now, we have a week to sit on this one, learn from it and have it make us stronger,” McDermott said. “I’m always going to believe in my players and our coaches. We’ll learn from this and try to move forward and get better from this.”

Buffalo heads into the bye week with a 4-2 record.

HERE’S HOW IT HAPPENED:

1Q: Following a Titans punt, the Bills take it 74-yards in 13 plays but can’t get into the end zone. Tyler Bass boots a 24-yard field goal through the uprights. 3-0 Bills.

1Q: Jordan Poyer picks off Ryan Tannehill at the Tennessee 42-yard line.

2Q: The Bills get points off the turnover, but again settle for a 28-yard field goal by Bass. 6-0 Bills.

2Q: Derrick Henry takes it 76-yards to the house for the first touchdown of the game. 7-6 Titans.

2Q: Following the Tennessee touchdown, the Bills head 72-yards down the field in 7 plays, including back-to-back receptions by Emmanuel Sanders that totaled 40 yards, and ended in a 14-yard TD pass from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs. 13-7 Bills.

2Q: The Titans kick a 43-yard field goal. 13-10 Bills.

2Q: Allen’s arm is hit as he throws and his pass is picked off at the Buffalo 11-yard line by the Titans. Tennessee gets points off the turnover as Ryan Tannehill runs 4-yards in for the score. 17-13 Titans.

2Q: Buffalo goes 75-yards in 10 plays and finishes off the drive with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Allen to a wide open Cole Beasley in the end zone. 20-17 Bills.

3Q: The Bills go 48-yards but settle for a 52-yard Bass field goal. 23-17 Bills.

3Q: The Titans respond with another Henry touchdown after going 67-yards down the field. 24-23 Titans.

3Q: Buffalo eats up the final four minutes of the third quarter in 9 plays and heads 75-yards, picking up a massive 39-yard pass interference call that brings them down to the 5-yard line, and finishes with a touchdown pass to Tommy Sweeney for the tight end’s first career TD. The Bills go for two, and get it on a double reverse pass from Dawson Knox to Josh Allen. 31-24 Bills.

4Q: The Titans kick a 38-yard field goal. 31-27 Bills.

4Q: Tennessee takes the lead after a 13-yard Henry touchdown. 34-31 Titans.