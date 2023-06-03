MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A federal judge has ruled that Tennessee’s law restricting drag performances is unconstitutional after a Memphis organization challenged the law, according to court documents.

This comes after Friends of George’s, an LGBTQ theatre company in Memphis, filed a lawsuit after the bill was signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee on March 2.

The bill did not explicitly state the words “drag show” but it changed the definition of adult cabaret in Tennessee’s law to mean “adult-oriented performances that are harmful to minors” with “male or female impersonators” falling under adult cabaret among topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, and strippers.

Friends of George’s celebrated the victory Saturday morning, stating in a social media post, “WE WON! Judge Parker has declared Tennessee’s anti-drag law unconstitutional! Friends of George’s would like to thank Brice Timmons and Melissa Stewart of Donati Law and all who have stood by us during this fight!”

