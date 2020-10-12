Tennessee Titans staff member tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, TN (WIVB)–A Titans staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The team says they are temporarily closing their facility and are in communication with the league on the next steps.
Before this morning’s report, the Titans had no new positive tests for two consecutive days.
The team re-opened their facility for practice on Saturday.
Head coach Mike Vrabel spoke with the media on Saturday about the outbreak saying the team was excited to get back in the building to prep for the game against the Bills.
You can hear his comments below:
As of now, the Titans are set to take on the Bills Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
