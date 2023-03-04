STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The driver accused of nearly hitting two kids after failing to stop for a school bus has been arrested, North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed Saturday morning.

35-year-old Joseph Pageant Jr., of Statesville, North Carolina, was arrested Saturday morning and faces multiple charges including passing a stopped school bus and careless and reckless driving.

The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. and was captured on video by Iredell-Statesville Schools. A representative for the school district wrote the video “will shake you to your core as you watch a child barely escape being hit by a car.”

Officials said that Pageant’s Kia Soul passed two stopped cars before running through the stop arm of the school bus, where the students had to run to avoid being hit.

Joseph Pageant Jr. (Iredell County Sheriff)

Iredell-Statesville Schools released the following statement regarding the incident: