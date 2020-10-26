Texas 3-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself during his birthday party

PORTER, Texas (KXAN) — A 3-year-old Texas boy died over the weekend after accidentally shooting himself in the chest during his birthday party, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say family and friends had gathered Saturday for a party at the boy’s home in Porter, Texas, about 25 miles outside of Houston. The family told deputies they were playing cards when a gunshot was heard. The child was found with a wound to the chest.
During the investigation, it was determined that the child had found the gun after it fell out of a family member’s pocket.
The child was rushed to a nearby fire station where he died from his injuries.
Whether or not an investigation would continue into the death was not stated by MCSO, but the office says its “thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this tragic accident.”
LATEST STORIES:
- Watertown gas prices decrease, expected to continue dropping this fall
- Watertown crow hazing to continue Monday and Tuesday
- Following COVID-19 case uptick, Lewis County Health System suspends visitations
- Atlanta rapper Silento charged with driving 143 mph on I-85
- Beaver River Central School switches to remote instruction, confirms additional COVID-19 cases