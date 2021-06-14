Texas OL transfer decommits from Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With a single tweet, the Syracuse offensive line took a big hit Friday.

Willie Tyler III, via his Twitter account, announced he was not coming to Syracuse after all.

I want to say thank you to Syracuse and the coaching staff for the opportunity to play there!



I have decided to decomitt. — Willie Tyler III™️ (@TheWillieTyler) June 11, 2021

Tyler, who decided to transfer from Texas to Syracuse this offseason, has three years of eligibility left.

Over the last few seasons, SU’s offensive line play has been under scrutiny for its less than stellar play. The line surrendered 38 sacks (third-worst in the country) and only managed 92 yards rushing per game.

During the offseason, Head Coach Dino Babers told the media the o-line suffered from injuries last season and they barely had enough players to field an entire unit. He promised that would never be the case again.

Syracuse opens the 2021 season at Ohio September 4th before hosting Rutgers September 11th.