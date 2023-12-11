If you search back through the annals of Bills past, both distant and recent, you’ll find a disturbing common thread.

Stuff seems to always happen to this team. The result is usually a loss. And pain.

The Bills had the ‘stuff’ turned up to 11 this week, both off and on the field.

The star pass rusher was arrested for domestic assault and how that situation was handled by the team dominated news from the first day of a big game week. It took less than 24 hours for that story to get wildly overshadowed when the head coach and his character was skewered by an encyclopedic report on his missteps since arriving in Buffalo.

That head coach felt compelled to make a hasty press appearance clarifying one particular item from that story. The general manager then felt compelled to make a press appearance defending the head coach. Theoretically, football was also practiced at some point during the week.

Finally on Sunday, a win that appeared in their grasp was undone when yet another tight end authored an unexpected lateral that led to a go behind touchdown for the Bills (R.I.P. Frank Wycheck).

Here’s the thing…. this time, it all ended in a Buffalo Bills win.

We can (and we will) examine the variety of reasons why this victory wasn’t super pretty, but that doesn’t matter much in December. It’s a win that provided the Bills a huge shot in the arm for their playoff stretch run. That was the only goal for the 5th trip to Kansas City in the last three years.

Josh Allen had the magic working with his arm and his legs. The 4th down conversion to Dalton Kincaid was vintage “how the hell do you stop that” stuff. It was followed two plays later by a mauling touchdown run that I’m assuming caused the hearts of BillsMafia to sing. He had to engineer nearly the entirety of the Bills second half offense himself.

James Cook was a certified weapon with multiple big plays rushing and receiving… before halftime. Defensively, the Bills were checking boxes with a sack and a turnover that set the tone early. The first half in Kansas City didn’t appear all that dissimilar to the dominating first half in Philly.

When Allen let loose with a foolish on the run, across the body throw that went for an interception, the game started to fall apart. And it was in some disturbingly familiar ways.

Patrick Mahomes cashed in the turnover for six (because of course he did) and the Bills botched an end of the first half drive despite having the ball at the KC 48 with 26 seconds to play.

In the second half, the offense was done in over and over by the type of mistakes that helped force Ken Dorsey out the door. Holding penalties short circuited a pair of drives, including one that was nearing the end zone. A missed blitz pickup led to a sack that killed another. The Bills had one first down over a 17 minute period in the second half.

I thought this was Brady’s first not so great game as coordinator. The reliance on the receiver/bubble screens was excessive. In particular, I hated the second and long throw to Ty Johnson on the first drive of the second half.

Outside of Cook, no receiving option had more than one catch or averaged more than six yards a grab. The Bills only had three first downs that were not courtesy a penalty after the first drive of the second half. Two of those were Allen making a ridiculous throw. The adjustments from Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo seemed considerably better than Brady’s.

After allowing two straight TD drives, the Bills defense forced a fumble and a field goal, but appeared to be playing out the script that they have rehearsed over and over lately. The Chiefs were moving the ball plenty. Five consecutive drives netted 22 yards or more. Four of those drives gained at least 36 yards. “The D fought hard, but couldn’t hold on at the end” is permanently locked into my column clipboard. Seemed like I was going to need it again.

I’ll be honest. I thought they were dead. In part, because that’s not too far off the assessment I’d been giving the sideline most of the evening. I made a point to note the energy level throughout this game to see if I could detect any extra “rally for McDermott” juice. I didn’t see any. Even when the Bills were up 14-0, the sideline was pretty much all business. When the game started going the wrong way, the sideline was a flat line.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing. McDermott has preached not riding the roller coaster of emotion for a reason. Not every team or every player responds positively to rah-rah stuff.

Perhaps what I was reading as “flat line” was actually a different F word: focus. More than one player mentioned after the game that the week of distraction and the questioning of their coach heightened the focus Sunday. There’s no way to tell if the Bills were actually more focused this week, but I can tell you for sure they weren’t the less focused team at Arrowhead. They weren’t the team with the player who lined up six inches offside to wipe away one of the legendary plays in NFL history.

Within the scope of the football game, this wasn’t a hugely impressive a win. The Bills recovered both fumbles. The only deflected pass was caught by A.J. Epenesa (helluva play, by the way). They had four penalties against seven for the Chiefs. The call on Toney was the equivalent of being up one at the very end of a basketball game and watching your opponent miss all three free throws. The Bills had that go their way, too.

That’s a lot of good fortune to still be only up three fighting off a team at midfield with a minute to play. There’s no question the Bills were due for some breaks. I’m not going to indulge any of your tinfoil hat officiating conspiracies (I thought this game was called pretty well with all the reviewed plays ending up the correct direction), but Buffalo’s fumble recovery rate, for example, was ridiculously unlucky the first half of this season. The Bills have recovered all seven fumbles in their last three games, so that mark is starting to even out.

This team that beat the Chiefs isn’t beating the Cowboys without a similar amount of breaks going their way. Same probably for Miami. We’re left with a Bills squad that had legit Super Bowl expectations needing good fortune to have a chance at having a chance in the playoffs. That wouldn’t be good enough for anyone wearing blue and red back in August.

It still might be an accomplishment now. The injuries on defense and the leadership change on offense are good reason to recalibrate expectations. This Bills team is, for the first time, in a spot where they must scratch and claw their way into a playoff spot. Style points don’t matter. It might be a month earlier than hoped, but this Bills team is now about survive and advance.

That’s exactly what they did on Sunday. And they got that win after a week (and a late, ridiculous play) that might have broken most teams. It’s good reason for a head coach to be proud of his work and his guys. And it’s also more than enough for fans to be optimistic about what’s to come.

It’s also actually not a new thing for this recent vintage of the Bills. They won games despite snowstorms and travel changes last season. They won the first game after the Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest.

In a week where the focus was McDermott’s flaws, it had to be incredibly satisfying for the head coach that the ending was a shining example of a strength.