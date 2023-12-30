Three things wedging into my brain while I continue to crush Christmas cookies ahead of, potentially, the final Bills home game of the season…

Bills Are Jones-ing

Well, wudja look at that? After nearly three months away, DaQuan Jones will be back in the lineup Sunday. There’s no overstating his value to the Bills defense.

Jones immediately becomes the team’s best run defender (as long as Matt Milano is sidelined). He almost always shuts the door on his rush lane and he’ll take pressure off Ed Oliver up front. Jones will help open playmaking lanes for the smaller, lighter linebackers behind him that desperately need it. He will also add to the pass rush and, considering the current state of Von Miller, likely becomes the team’s third best pass rusher.

His return from a torn pectoral muscle is a bit on the quick side of an average three month recovery. However, he should get two regular season games to ramp up before a likely Bills playoff run. That should work out about perfect. At a time when most teams are still losing players, Buffalo just added a near Pro Bowl caliber defensive tackle who should be fresh for January.

Don’t Allow Bail(ey) Outs

The Patriots offense is pretty not good. They are ranked 20th or worse in most important categories and are dead last in the percentage of possessions that lead to points. They are 11th in red zone percentage, but the problem is getting the ball that far down the field.

Bailey Zappe has been able to prop the offense up a bit with chunk plays in the passing game. Three different receivers had catches of 25 yards or more last week in the upset of Denver and Zappe has shown zero fear taking the deeper shots.

Easton Stick was able to connect on a couple longer seam throws last Saturday against the Bills. The secondary needs to be on top of those this weekend. The likely return of Micah Hyde should be a help there. Force the Patriots into 12 or 13 play drives. They won’t succeed.

The Great Equalizer

Last week should have been a good reminder to the Bills how easily turnovers can flip a game. Buffalo lost the battle 3-0 to the Lightning Bolts and the result was a tooth and nail fight with the aforementioned Mr. Stick.

The Bills have turned it over two times or more in seven games this year. Five were losses. The other two were disturbingly close wins against the Giants and Chargers. They have forced two or more turnovers in seven games with five wins. The other two were a loss to the Jags where Buffalo’s own pair of giveaways canceled out two from Jacksonville and the loss to Philly where Buffalo actually won the turnover battle 2-1 (Philly, this year, has been a defy the laws of football kind of team).

Buffalo is the better team in a ton of ways this week. The easiest way to neutralize that advantage is to turn it over. Protect the dang ball!

Betting Things

I’m leaking oil like crazy lately. A Bills receiver over was the right call last week–I just had Stefon Diggs instead of Gabe Davis and Diggs has been only moderately involved lately. He never even got in the same area code with his over 67.5 yards total last week. I’m down to 8-7 getting this pick right, but still ahead 2.6 units.

I’m going back to the Diggs well again this week. The Patriots actually have the league’s best run D, but they are middling to below average against the pass. Diggs loves his New England games. He’s only been under 85 yards twice in seven games and one of those was the crazy wind Monday nighter in Orchard Park two years ago.

Diggs also has seven TDs in seven games against the Pats and has scored in five of seven. That’s where I’m sending my money this week. The best Diggs anytime TD line I got was +150 on Caesars. We’ll play that for a unit and see if I can get back on track.

The Pick

This Patriots team is not to be underestimated. They’ve picked off the Steelers and Broncos in the last two weeks. Both are playoff contenders and both were on the road. And of course, New England also won the first meeting with the Bills. Granted, that was Mac Jones at QB instead of Zappe, but there isn’t a ton of difference between the two.

New England’s injury situation will certainly limit their ability to pull another upset. Rhamondre Stevenson and Kendrick Bourne were among the best Patriots offensive players in the first contest against Buffalo. Both have been long since gone on injured reserve. It seems likely safety Jabril Peppers (he of the first play INT against Josh Allen in Foxboro) will miss a second straight game. Top tight end Hunter Henry could also be out.

On top of returning Jones and Hyde, Ty Johnson is healthy and A.J. Epenesa could also be back for Buffalo. The Bills are getting close to as full strength as any team gets this time of year.

Against the Chargers, we should have seen the potential for a slow start coming. Los Angeles was coming off a Thursday game and had a few days extra rest. They also didn’t have to spend one of those days on a cross country flight.

All that is flipped this week. This time, the Bills are home and the Bills are the team with (one day) extra rest. They should be able to handle their business. In fact, I think the Bills will have locked up a playoff spot by around 7:30pm Sunday night. As for this game, give me the Bills 26-11.