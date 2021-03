CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Animal lovers across Central New York showed just how big their hearts are! More than $3,000 has been raised to help perform surgery on Bruno. He was hit by a car.

Those with the Cortland County SPCA are in touch with Bruno’s owners to reunite them.

All of the money raised will go towards Bruno’s initial emergency vet bill and future checkups.