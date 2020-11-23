Thanksgiving: From Pilgrims to parades, to dogs

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thanksgiving is one of America’s favorite holidays.
What’s not to like about it? The day includes some of our nation’s favorite things: A big feast, parades, football, dogs, and arguing with relatives about politics, or why someone isn’t married yet.
Here are some fun facts about Turkey Day.
