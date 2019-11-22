Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires- here’s how to keep your kitchen safe

(WIVB) – Thanksgiving Day is only a week away, and the Fireman’s Association of the State of New York is warning everyone cooking for the holiday to follow safety tips to avoid fires.

Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires in the U.S.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), in 2017, there were 1,600 reported home cooking fires on Thanksgiving. That’s a 238 percent increase over the daily average.

Unattended cooking was the main cause of the fires.

New York State leads the nation in home fire deaths, with 98 recorded so far in 2019.

Here are some tips from FASNY and NFPA to minimize the risk of cooking fires this Thanksgiving: