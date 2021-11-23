The 2022 Baseball HOF Ballot has been announced

(WSYR-TV) -- After Syracuse's 54-game winning streak vs. Colgate ended in an upset at the dome Saturday, the Orange are off to warmer pastures for the 'Battle 4 Atlantis' tournament in the Bahamas.

SU, 2-1, is taking on 2-2 VCU in their first game of the tournament Wednesday at 5 p.m. on ESPN2. SU will either play Baylor or Arizona State Thursday.