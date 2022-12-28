NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Mashed, a website for all things food, has released a list of the best restaurants in each state as featured on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.” The show is now in its 42nd season.

Mashed narrowed down the thousands of restaurants on the show to come up with Fieri’s 50 favorites, one in each state. In New York, Pies ‘n’ Thighs in Brooklyn took the number one spot.

Pies ‘n’ Thighs is a Southern-style restaurant known for its award-winning fried chicken, biscuits, and pies. The joint has been on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” a few times.

In season 16, episode 8, Fieri tried the restaurants’ fried chicken and waffles, spicy pulled pork sandwich and a donut for the episode titled “Decadent Dishes.” In season 34, episode 3, Fieri cooked up chicken and biscuits from the menu of Pies ‘n’ Thighs in the “Takeout: All Over the Menu” episode. The restaurant was also featured in a “Best of New York” episode.

Pies ‘n’ Thighs is located at 166 S 4th Street in Brooklyn. The restaurant has nationwide shipping through Goldbelly if you’d like to try some of their meals without taking the trip.