SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With spring officially here and the weather starting to match, why not get out for a walk? Using All Trails, News10 has compiled a list of what trails are considered the best in Schenectady. All Trails uses reviews from trail-goers to make their rankings.

Length: 2.2 miles

Elevation: 295 feet

Route type: loop

Lisha Kill Natural Area

According to All Trails, the Lisha Kill Nature Loop allows leashed dogs and is kid-friendly. The trail also is good for bird-watching and is apt for running. It takes 55 minutes on average to complete and is considered an easier route. It is a busier trail, so expect to see other visitors there.

Length: 3.4 miles

Elevation: 538 feet

Route type: out and back

Plotter Kill Nature Preserve

According to All Trails, the Sergeant Falls Side Trail is considered an easier route and takes an average of one hour and 32 minutes to complete. This is a popular trail in the area, so expect to see other visitors there. It has waterfall views and is good for hiking or walking.

Length: 0.9 miles

Elevation: 124 feet

Route type: loop

Lisha Kill Natural Area

According to All Trails, the Grattan Family and Frank’s Trail is considered an easy route and takes an average of 23 minutes to complete. Dogs are welcome as long as they are leashed, and while it is a popular trail, you can enjoy some solitude during quieter times of the day.

Length: 1.8 miles

Elevation: 19 feet

Route type: loop

Schenectady

According to All Trails, the Great Flats Nature Trail is considered an easy route and takes an average of 32 minutes to complete. Dogs are welcome if they are on a leash, and this trail is also kid-friendly. This trail is good for hiking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and walking, and has lake and river views.

Length: 4.1 miles

Elevation: 603 feet

Route type: loop

Schenectady

According to All Trails, the Sanders Preserve Trail is considered an easy route. Dogs are welcome if they are on a leash, and this trail is also kid-friendly. This trail is good for hiking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and walking, and has wildlife and waterfall views.

Length: 1.4 miles

Elevation: 75 feet

Route type: loop

H. G. Reist Wildlife Sanctuary

According to All Trails, the Reist Sanctuary Yellow Trail Loop is considered an easy route and takes an average of 29 minutes to complete. Dogs are welcome as long as they are on a leash, and the trail is kid-friendly. You can enjoy some solitude during quieter times of the day.

Length: 1.5 miles

Elevation: 45 feet

Route type: loop

Indian Meadows Park

According to All Trails, the Indian Meadows Park Loop Trail is considered an easy route and takes an average of 28 minutes to complete. Dogs are welcome as long as they are on a leash, and the trail is kid-friendly. This trail is also good for running, hiking, mountain biking, and bird watching.

Length: 1.6 miles

Elevation: 347 feet

Route type: loop

Moccasin Kill Sanctuary

According to All Trails, the Moccasin Kill Blue Loop is considered an easy route and takes an average of 51 minutes to complete. This trail is kid-friendly.

Length: 3.5 miles

Elevation: 183 feet

Route type: loop

Central Park

According to All Trails, the Central Park Mountain Bike Trail Loop is considered an easier route and is good for mountain biking. All Trails says you’re unlikely to come across many others while on this trail.

Length: 1.1 miles

Elevation: 226 feet

Route type: loop

Moccasin Kill Sanctuary

According to All Trails, the Moccasin Kill Red Loop is considered an easy route and takes an average of 33 minutes to complete. This trail is kid-friendly and is popular for walking, hiking, and running.