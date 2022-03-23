UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Center here in Utica plans to take in refugees from Ukraine, however, Executive Director Shelly Callahan says as of right now they do not have a timeline of when they will resettle.

“We don’t know a lot right now about what is going to happen with Ukrainian refugees coming to Utica,” said Shelly Callahan, Executive Director of The Center.

The Center has previously resettled refugees from Ukraine for decades, however, the recent cases have not been able to get out due to this conflict. Right now, Callahan says the only thing they can do is prepare.

“We are really kind of amassing resources for what I anticipate may look like the Afghan situation where a relatively large number of folks come in a compressed time period,” said Callahan.

When it comes to funding for refugees, The New York State enhanced services to refugees program will provide funding.

“There is 10 million in the budget this year I think in anticipation of the situation with Ukraine. We have actually approached donors, folks have approached us,” said Callahan.

Callahan has a process where she reaches out to the community in order to prepare.

“I start looking really hard for housing opportunities and talking to service providers to just sort of know where my resources are know where there’s gaps know what we need to work on,” said Callahan.

The Center will also rely on the Ukrainian population here in Utica to help them transition that resettling.

“Utica we do refugee resettlement and the Ukrainian population here is just so warm and they really have been pretty vocal with us about being willing to help,” said Callahan.