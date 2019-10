TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state on Thursday fined three companies a combined $107,000 for their roles in a crane collapse that killed four people in Seattle last April, with officials calling the accident "totally avoidable."

The Department of Labor and Industries released the results of its investigation Thursday. It found, as experts suspected, that the crane toppled in a wind gust because the workers who were disassembling it prematurely removed pins securing sections of the crane's mast, contrary to the manufacturer's instructions. The practice appears to have been common in the industry, even though it had led to fatal collapses before, investigators said.