The Good News Center Annual Flags for Heroes display on Memorial Parkway

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Good News Center, Veterans and members of the Notre Dame ROTC came together to assemble flags at the healing field to honor veterans. 1,000 flags line Memorial Parkway in Utica as part of the Good News Center Flags for Heroes Dedication.

“People can sponsor a flag and then we put a tag on it and people can come and find the flag. So, it could be somebody who served in the military so a veteran it could be someone could be someone who is a first responder,” said Judy Hauck, Director of The Good News Center.

So Far, 900 of the 1,000 flags on the healing field have been sponsored. Hauck says the memorial serves as a place for people to tell the stories of their loved ones.

“A lot of times people have lost loved ones in the service and they have never been able to retrieve their last remains so this actually serves as a place for people to come and actually if you start talking to people they l start telling you the story of their loved one and what it means to have a place where their loved one will be remembered especially if their loved one was lost in service to their country,” said Hauck.

The money raised through the program goes to the Sitrin Military Rehabilitation Program to help 9/11 veterans receive the services they are in need of.

“We had cars going by that have been beeping their horns and giving us a thumbs up for what were doing and it means a lot to these veterans knowing that the community does support them,” said Hauck.

The Flags will be up through Veteran’s Day and Remembrance Ceremony will be held Saturday, Nov. 6th.