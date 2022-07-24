(iSeeCars) – The microchip shortage continues to impact car sales as production interruptions have lowered the supply of new and used cars. The latest iSeeCars analysis found that demand for new and used cars slowed slightly in June over May, as the prices for both new and used cars rose.
Analyzing over 224,000 car sales in June 2022, iSeeCars.com found that overall, the average new car takes 37.2 days to sell and the average used car takes 52.1 days to sell.
Fastest-Selling New Cars by State
What were June’s fastest-selling new cars across the country? Here are the vehicles in the highest demand by state:
|Fastest-Selling New Car in Each State – June 2022
|State
|Vehicle
|Average Days to Sell
|Alabama
|Hyundai Santa Cruz
|13.6
|Alaska
|Jeep Cherokee
|13.3
|Arizona
|Toyota RAV4
|11.0
|Arkansas
|Hyundai Tucson
|21.6
|California
|Nissan Kicks
|5.9
|Colorado
|Ram 1500
|8.3
|Connecticut
|Subaru Crosstrek
|9.7
|Delaware
|Toyota RAV4
|18.6
|Florida
|Subaru Crosstrek
|5.4
|Georgia
|BMW X5
|16.2
|Hawaii
|BMW X3
|14.0
|Idaho
|Hyundai Tucson
|11.5
|Illinois
|Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
|9.4
|Indiana
|Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
|15.7
|Iowa
|Toyota Highlander
|15.2
|Kansas
|Hyundai Sonata
|26.6
|Kentucky
|Hyundai Tucson
|25.1
|Louisiana
|Toyota Tundra
|7.1
|Maine
|BMW X5
|12.1
|Maryland
|Subaru Forester
|5.3
|Massachusetts
|BMW X3
|8.8
|Michigan
|Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
|8.6
|Minnesota
|Chevrolet TrailBlazer
|15.4
|Mississippi
|Hyundai Elantra
|17.7
|Missouri
|Subaru Outback
|6.7
|Montana
|Subaru Forester
|19.8
|Nebraska
|Ram 1500
|15.2
|Nevada
|Hyundai Kona
|27.4
|New Hampshire
|Hyundai Elantra
|18.9
|New Jersey
|Subaru Crosstrek
|13.0
|New Mexico
|Hyundai Tucson
|10.8
|New York
|Subaru Forester
|10.5
|North Carolina
|Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
|6.1
|North Dakota
|Jeep Grand Cherokee
|7.9
|Ohio
|Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
|6.0
|Oklahoma
|Ford Bronco Sport
|10.8
|Oregon
|Subaru Crosstrek
|7.1
|Pennsylvania
|Dodge Challenger
|7.0
|Rhode Island
|Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
|11.6
|South Carolina
|Toyota RAV4
|15.5
|South Dakota
|Hyundai Venue
|7.4
|Tennessee
|Subaru Forester
|6.1
|Texas
|Mercedes-Benz GLE
|16.1
|Utah
|Kia Telluride
|5.9
|Vermont
|Subaru Impreza
|16.5
|Virginia
|Hyundai IONIQ 5
|15.8
|Washington
|Subaru Crosstrek
|8.3
|West Virginia
|Kia Telluride
|7.4
|Wisconsin
|Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
|8.0
|Wyoming
|Jeep Grand Cherokee
|7.2
- The fastest-selling used car in the most states is the Subaru Crosstrek in five.
- SUVs are the fastest-selling vehicle type in 43 states.
- The fastest-selling new vehicle across all states is the Subaru Forester in Maryland, which takes 5.3 days to sell.
Fastest-Selling Used Cars by State
What were June’s fastest-selling used cars across the country? Here are the used vehicles in the highest demand by state:
|Fastest-Selling Used Car in Each State – June 2022
|State
|Vehicle
|Average Days to Sell
|Alabama
|Chevrolet Camaro
|15.4
|Alaska
|Toyota Corolla
|36.4
|Arizona
|Tesla Model 3
|15.9
|Arkansas
|Nissan Rogue
|38.2
|California
|Nissan LEAF
|10.9
|Colorado
|Tesla Model 3
|7.5
|Connecticut
|Hyundai Sonata
|25.5
|Delaware
|Jeep Grand Cherokee
|43.3
|Florida
|Tesla Model 3
|12.0
|Georgia
|Acura MDX
|16.5
|Hawaii
|Genesis G80
|18.2
|Idaho
|Ford Ranger
|37.3
|Illinois
|Mercedes-Benz CLA
|21.0
|Indiana
|Dodge Challenger
|36.8
|Iowa
|Hyundai KONA
|36.4
|Kansas
|Volkswagen Jetta
|20.1
|Kentucky
|Honda Civic
|23.0
|Louisiana
|Volkswagen Atlas
|22.1
|Maine
|Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
|31.0
|Maryland
|Kia Sportage
|10.6
|Massachusetts
|Ford Mustang
|26.7
|Michigan
|Cadillac XT5
|28.4
|Minnesota
|Dodge Durango
|20.1
|Mississippi
|Nissan Armada
|26.2
|Missouri
|Honda Civic
|21.9
|Montana
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|39.4
|Nebraska
|Jeep Compass
|28.7
|Nevada
|Tesla Model 3
|9.4
|New Hampshire
|Hyundai Kona
|34.3
|New Jersey
|Tesla Model 3
|24.2
|New Mexico
|Hyundai Elantra
|30.6
|New York
|Honda Civic
|30.9
|North Carolina
|Chevrolet Spark
|18.4
|North Dakota
|Jeep Grand Cherokee
|28.5
|Ohio
|Honda Civic
|20.0
|Oklahoma
|Nissan Sentra
|11.6
|Oregon
|Kia Sorento
|27.3
|Pennsylvania
|Chevrolet Corvette
|29.4
|Rhode Island
|Ram 1500
|11.4
|South Carolina
|Honda Civic
|20.1
|South Dakota
|Chevrolet Malibu
|34.1
|Tennessee
|INFINITI QX60
|12.4
|Texas
|Toyota Prius
|13.5
|Utah
|Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
|30.3
|Vermont
|Toyota RAV4
|16.9
|Virginia
|Tesla Model 3
|10.5
|Washington
|Hyundai KONA
|20.1
|West Virginia
|Toyota Corolla
|29.7
|Wisconsin
|Ford Bronco Sport
|23.1
|Wyoming
|Chevrolet Equinox
|35.7
- The fastest-selling used car in the most states is the Tesla Model 3 in six.
- SUVs are the fastest-selling vehicle type in 20 states.
- The fastest-selling new vehicle across all states is the Tesla Model 3 in Colorado, which takes 7.5 days to sell.
Buyers who are making a used car purchase might have difficulty finding these in-demand vehicles, and may end up paying a premium for them amid microchip-related inventory constraints. As demand continues to outpace supply for new cars, consumers should act quickly if they see their desired vehicle for sale, and buyers may have to be flexible on color and trim options for in-demand models.
