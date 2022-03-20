PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — ‘The Husky Four’ of Herberg Middle School is this year’s winner of the 2022 Berkshire Robotics Challenge at the Berkshire Innovation Center in Pittsfield. The team on Saturday displayed trophies for Performance Champion and Most Innovative Design, after creating programmable robots out of Legos.

The robotics competition, modeled after the first annual ‘LEGO LEAGUE’ challenge, is an opportunity for students ages eight to 14 to develop their science and computer skills. Students work in teams based on a real-world theme competition, while also learning problem-solving, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

Students design and program robots to complete several missions. This year’s challenge theme was ‘Cargo Connect,’ in which students had to learn how cargo is transported, sorted, and delivered to its destination, in addition to exploring the ins and outs of modern transportation.