SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The young Massachusetts mom accused of killing her three children is continuing to spark conversations about postpartum depression and postpartum psychosis. Lindsay Clancy remains in the hospital. She’s set to be arraigned in the coming days.

About 15 percent of women experience postpartum depression after giving birth, and it doesn’t just affect moms. But any caregiver in the home and even men.

“We see one out of 10 dads that meet criteria for postpartum depression and I think that’s another area that doesn’t nearly get enough attention, but is important for people to be aware of,” said Dr. Monique Winnett, a Clinical Psychologist for St. Joseph’s Health.

Its not just hormones.

“Its the changes in hormones and chemical imbalance that can make a difference, but its also the changes in demand, the changes in rules and expectations,” said Dr. Winnett.

Not getting enough sleep can also play a major role.

“Instead of asking how is the baby, ask the mom how she’s doing, and then ask her again, and then the next time you see her ask her again, because she needs support,” said Christine Kowaleski, doctor and nursing practice, neonatal nurse practitioner and psychiatric nurse practitioner specializing in reproductive health at Crouse Hospital.

Social media is also putting pressure on new moms.

“No matter what a woman has accomplished in her life, this particular demographic generation they want to be the best mom ever,” said Kowaleski.

Any struggling mom who may need help or treatment can get the support they need through Crouse’s Postpartum Support Group.

“I think that helps them probably as much or more then talking to me, they find out that their peers are struggling too its not just them,” said Kowaleski.

The support group is free and held over zoom.

Click here for more details.