SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team led from start to finish on Saturday afternoon, crushing Louisville 92-69. It’s the third straight win for Syracuse.

All five starters scored in double figures. Buddy Boeheim and Jesse Edwards led the way with 19 points each.

Syracuse improves to 12-11 overall (6-6 in the ACC). SU returns to action on Tuesday at Boston College.

