SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Kid LAROI will kick off his first-ever college tour, the Bleed For You Tour at the Upstate Medical Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial on March 22, 2023.

High school students and college students who want to see the concert are now being offered a special discount for a limited time of $25 for all in tickets to the show with a valid student ID.

After his first sold-out END OF THE WORLD TOUR late last year, the artist is back on the road to entertain some more.

For students interested in this limited-time offer, tickets have to be purchased in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter until ends Tuesday, March 21, at 3:00 p.m.

Fans can expect newly released songs to be performed in his upcoming project ‘The First Time’ and hits from the R.I.A.A. certified platinum.

The GRAMMY Award-nominated, multi-platinum recording artist will begin his tour at 8 p.m. right here in Syracuse!