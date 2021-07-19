The Killers to play Turning Stone in 2022

VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One of the biggest rock bands in the world, The Killers, are coming to Central New York.

Monday, Turning Stone Resort and Casino announced the band will play at the venue September 25, 2022. It’ll be one of only two stops for The Killers in New York State; the other being Madison Square Garden.

Tickets for The Killers at the Turning Stone Event Center go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m., with pre-sale available for TS Rewards Members on July 22. Ticket prices range from $39 to $125 and VIP packages start at $200.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Turning Stone Box Office, by calling 877.833.SHOW or online at Ticketmaster.