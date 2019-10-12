The Latest: 4 killed at illegal gambling site in Brooklyn

NYPD investigates the scene of a shooting in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Authorities responded to a call about shots fired just before 7 a.m. and found four men dead in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn at an address that corresponds to a private social club according to an online map of the street. A woman and two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a fatal shooting in Brooklyn (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

Police say four people were killed and three others wounded inside an illegal gambling site in Brooklyn.

The shooting happened just before 7 a.m. Saturday. NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot F. Shea said at a briefing Saturday that two firearms have been recovered and more may be found.

Shea said the victims range in age from 32 to 49 years old. Two may live out of state and the rest live in neighborhoods throughout Brooklyn.

Police said that there have been no complaints in the last few years at this site in the Crown Heights neighborhood.

No arrests have been made. Police say the information is preliminary.

Shea said it was too early to tell if it was a gambling dispute, a robbery or some other motive.

___

9:10 a.m.

Police say four people have been killed in a shooting in Brooklyn that also injured three others.

An NYPD spokesman says police responding to a call about shots fired just before 7 a.m. Saturday found four men dead at the scene. A woman and two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting took place in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn at an address that corresponds to a private social club on an online map of the street.

But police couldn’t immediately describe the type of building in which the shooting took place.

Crime-scene tape surrounded the building Saturday morning and investigators in white jumpsuits could be seen going in and out.

No arrests have been made. Police say the information is preliminary.

___

8:10 a.m.

New York City police say four people have been killed in a shooting in Brooklyn that also injured three others.

An NYPD spokesman says police responding to a call about shots fired just before 7 a.m. Saturday found four men dead at the scene. A woman and two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting took place at 74 Utica Avenue, in the Weeksville neighborhood of Brooklyn. That address corresponded to a private social club on an online map of the street, but police couldn’t immediately describe the type of building in which the shooting took place.

No arrests have been made. Police said the information is preliminary, and didn’t provide further details.