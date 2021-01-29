The location of this year’s Puppy Bowl might look a little familiar

GLENS FALLS, N.Y (NEWS10) – On Super Bowl Sunday, 70 puppies will hit the field for the 17th Annual “Puppy Bowl” at 2 p.m. EST on Animal Planet. And, this year’s match up might have some familiar looking scenery.

Even though many television and movie productions were shutdown due to COVID-19 safety concerns, Animal Planet was still able to produce the popular tradition. According to USA Today and the official Glens Falls website, this year’s Puppy Bowl relocated to the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls to accommodate social distancing. And, as a result, the puppies had a much larger field to play on when the game taped last fall.

“This is going to sound ridiculous, but it was closer to human football,” Ruffarree Dan Schachner told USA Today. “The puppies were focused on one ball or toy as opposed to 20.”

This year, the event will last for two hours instead of three.