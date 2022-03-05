(iSeeCars) – The most reliable, longest-lasting cars are a mix of vehicle types led by full-size SUVs.

Truck-based SUVs represent the majority of the list

Toyotas account for 6 of top 10 vehicles with Land Cruiser and Sequoia dominating competition

Avalon and Prius are the only passenger cars to make the list

Nine SUVs make up the top 15 vehicles list that also includes three pickup trucks, two minivans, one sedan, and one hybrid hatchback.

Toyotas and full-size SUVs are the longest-lasting vehicles that are most likely to reach 200,000 miles or more, according to a new study by automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com.

iSeeCars analyzed over 14.9 million cars sold in 2021 to determine the most reliable models based on their long-term reliability with the highest percentage of cars reaching 200,000 miles.

“With new and used car prices at record highs, many consumers are likely keeping their vehicles on the road for an extended period of time or are looking to buy a reliable vehicle to get the most return on their investment,” said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer. “Toyotas account for the majority of the top ten longest-lasting vehicles, which validates the brand’s reputation for building enduring and reliable vehicles..”

Top 15 Longest-Lasting Cars: Toyota Land Cruiser Earns the Top Spot

The top 15 long-lasting models identified each have over 3.0 percent of their vehicles (more than two-and-a-half times the overall average) reach 200,000 miles, and include a mix of vehicle types with 9 SUVs (including a hybrid), three pickup trucks, one sedan, two minivans, and one hybrid hatchback.

Longest-Lasting Cars, SUVs, and Trucks to Reach 200k Miles – iSeeCars Study Rank Vehicle % of Cars Over 200k Miles 1 Toyota Land Cruiser 18.2% 2 Toyota Sequoia 14.2% 3 Chevrolet Suburban 6.6% 4 GMC Yukon XL 5.2% 5 Toyota 4Runner 4.6% 6 Ford Expedition 4.5% 7 Chevrolet Tahoe 4.4% 8 Toyota Tundra 4.0% 9 Toyota Avalon 3.9% 10 Toyota Prius 3.9% 11 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 3.8% 12 GMC Yukon 3.7% 13 Honda Ridgeline 3.7% 14 Honda Odyssey 3.2% 15 Toyota Sienna 3.2% Average for All Vehicles 1.2%

Two Toyota full-size SUVs occupy the top spots including the first-ranked Toyota Land Cruiser and the second-ranked Toyota Sequoia. These truck-based, body-on-frame SUVs occupy the top spots by a wide margin, with the Sequoia twice as likely to reach 200,000 miles as the next ranked car on the list. “The iconic and indestructible Toyota Land Cruiser is engineered to last at least 25 years, even under the harshest of driving conditions, as it is relied upon in many developing countries where off-road driving is the norm,” said Brauer. “And like the Land Cruiser, the truck-based Toyota Sequoia has the durability of a pickup chassis with three full rows of seating for up to eight passengers, making it a capable family hauler that endures demanding use while towing heavy loads.”

Five American full-size SUVs make the list, including the third-ranked Chevrolet Suburban, the fourth-ranked GMC Yukon XL, the sixth-ranked Ford Expedition, the seventh-ranked Chevrolet Tahoe, and the twelfth-ranked GMC Yukon. “All manufactured by General Motors, the Chevrolet Suburban, GMC Yukon, GMC Yukon XL, and Chevrolet Tahoe share a platform and many common parts, confirming why these popular family vehicles are all likely to last 200,000 miles,” said Brauer.

Toyota accounts for two midsize SUVs making the list of longest-lasting vehicles, including the fifth-ranked Toyota 4Runner and the eleventh-ranked Toyota Highlander Hybrid. “The truck-based and off-road capable Toyota 4Runner provides ample cargo room and has an optional third row for those who want a rugged family hauler,” said Brauer. “The crossover Toyota Highlander Hybrid offers three rows of seating to provide a more fuel-efficient alternative to traditional gas-guzzling family vehicles, and owners have the added incentive to drive the car further to take full advantage of its fuel savings, offsetting the added upfront cost of hybrid technology.”

A second hybrid, the Toyota Prius earns the tenth position. “The Prius attracts practical buyers who keep their vehicle on the road as long as possible to take advantage of its low maintenance costs and high fuel efficiency,” said Brauer.

Ranked ninth is the Toyota Avalon, which accounts for the only sedan on the list. “The Toyota Avalon is consistently at the top of its class for vehicle quality and reliability, which explains why people are keeping them for longer than ever,” said Brauer. “The Avalon provides a spacious interior and serves as a capable and comfortable alternative for those who want a reliable family hauler but don’t require the expansive cargo space of a large SUV or minivan.”

Two pickup trucks make the list including the eighth-ranked Toyota Tundra and the thirteenth-ranked Honda Ridgeline. “Known for being indestructible, the Toyota Tundra offers trademark Toyota quality and reliability,” said Brauer. “The Honda Ridgeline’s unique unibody design gives it the function of a pickup truck with the ride comfort and fuel efficiency of a crossover SUV, making it one of the most flexible, multi-purpose vehicles you can buy.”

Two minivans make the list – the fourteenth-ranked Honda Odyssey and the fifteenth-ranked Toyota Sienna. “Minivans generally offer more cargo space, better gas mileage, and added convenience features when compared to family-friendly SUVs, but most of them lack all-weather performance with the exception of the Toyota Sienna with available all-wheel-drive,” said Brauer. “The Honda Odyssey consistently earns the distinction of being at the top of its class due to its handling, excellent functionality, and safety features, allowing it to rack up mileage as a trusted family hauler.”

Refer to our longest-lasting cars study for a list of the most reliable pickup trucks and to our guide for the most reliable car brands.

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 14.9 million pre-owned cars sold in 2021. Models that were not in production as of the 2021 model year, heavy-duty vehicles, and low-volume models were excluded from further analysis. For each model, the percentage of the number of cars with at least 200,000 miles was mathematically modeled.

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check reports and Best Cars rankings. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $325 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

More from iSeeCars:

This article, the Longest-Lasting Cars, SUVs, and Trucks to Reach 200,000 Miles and Beyond, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com