SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re a fan of science and technology and are looking for a fun night out, the MOST is the place to go to attend its NightLab event.

On May 4, the MOST is hosting NightLab, which is an adults-only happy hour evening at the MOST with exhibits and science activities, and this one will feature a special screening of a sci-fi genre favorite that celebrates a specific pop-culture holiday on this date.

May 4 is considered a Star Wars holiday known as “May the 4th” or “May the Forth Be With You” and that’s why the NightLab will be screening the first film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

NightLab will start at 6:00 p.m. and host the showing of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in the National Grid ExploraDome at 7:30 p.m.

Not only will there be fun exhibits and activities but hors d’oeuvres provided by XO Taco and a cash bar for drinks.

Tickets are $20 per person, which includes admission, hors d’ouevures and ExploraDome admission. All ticket holders must be 21 years of age or older with an ID required for the cash bar.

Get your tickets here.

According to the MOST, this is only the start of the many NightLab events planned which will be announced soon.