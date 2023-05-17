SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking for a fun night out and are a fan of all things medieval times, then the MOST is the place to go to attend its second NightLab event.

The event will be next weekend, on May 25, with the theme “medieval inventions” and will show a special medieval movie favorite.

During this ‘NightLab’ event, the MOST will show a special screening of the movie, “The Princess Bride” in their National Grid ExploraDome.

The night kicks off at 6:00 p.m. with fun exhibits and activities to explore as well as hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar for drinks.

Then the movie will premiere at 7:30 p.m. and end around 9:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 per person, which includes admission, hors d’ouevures and ExploraDome admission. All ticket holders must be 21 years of age or older with an ID required for the cash bar.

The next ‘NightLab’ events scheduled include Space Exploration night with a special screening of “Allen” on October 26 and Archaeology night with “Indiana Jones” on November 30.